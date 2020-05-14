050919_spt_staugbb

St. Augustine Prep pitcher Jayson Hoopes delivers a pitch against Trenton Catholic’s Jesse Guerrero during their first-round Diamond Classic baseball game Tuesday in Buena Vista Township. Hoopes struck out eight to get the win.

6. Jay Hoopes and Kenny Levari: The two St. Augustine pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter as the Hermits beat Trenton Catholic 2-0 in last year’s first-round. Hoopes struck out eight — all swinging — in six innings. Levari struck out two and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and final inning.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments