Vineland’s Nicole Ortega pitches against Mainland during Thursday’s game on April 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

6. Vineland softball: The Fighting Clan won the South Jersey Group IV state and reached the state final in 2018. Vineland finished 20-7 in 2019. Senior pitcher Nicole Ortega has struck out 337 batters the past two seasons and senior catcher Devin Coia batted .506 last season.

