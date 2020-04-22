8 days after nearby Cape May saw roof damage to Congress Hall and boardwalk damage in Wildwood, which Governor Phil Murphy toured Monday, severe wind gusts shook the area as well.

Murphy tours Wildwood Boardwalk

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a tour of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Damage reports were largely of the downed trees and power line variety in the region Tuesday. 

