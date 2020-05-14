Millville pitcher Biggs to attend Delaware State

Milville High School’s Andrew Biggs, pitching in a playoff game against Toms River South, went 8-3 with a 2.93 ERA for the Thunderbolts last season.

7. Andrew Biggs: The Millville senior struck out 13 and threw a three-hot shutout as the Thunderbolts beat Gloucester Catholic 4-0 in the 2012 first round.

