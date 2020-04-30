111019_spt_hscc 6

Southern's Jackson Braddock, foreground, sprints toward his first place finish during the South Jersey cross country sectional championships at Delsea on Nov. 9.

7. Jackson Braddock: The Southern Regional junior won the Ocean County, Shore Conference and state Group IV cross country championships last fall.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments