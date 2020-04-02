st. joseph state final
St. Joseph's High School pitcher Nicole Pagano throws during the state Non-Public B championship against Montclair Kimberley Academy. Frank Galipo/Special to the POAC

7. Nicole Pagano: The St. Joseph softball pitcher struck out 10 and allowed one hit as the Wildcats beat Sacred Heart 3-0 to win the 2009 South Jersey Non-Public B championship.

