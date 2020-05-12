Keith Palek demonstrated the value of timely perimeter shooting March 11.
The St. Augustine Prep junior sank four 3-pointers to propel the fourth-seeded Hermits to a 51-47 win over second-seeded Camden Catholic in the South Jersey Non-Public A final at Jackson Liberty.
Palek finished with 18 points. Senior guard Kevin Foreman sparked St. Augustine with eight points and a key fourth-quarter assist. Hermits senor forward Matt Delaney grabbed 10 rebounds. Elmarko Jackson scored 13 and clinched the win with two free throws in the final seconds.
St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio raised his arms over his head as Hermits celebrated in the final seconds.
It was Rodo’s 15th South Jersey title as a coach.
St. Augustine is also supposed to have a quality team. But with three juniors and a sophomore in the starting lineup this season was supposed to be a bridge for future success.
This South Jersey is memorable because of who the Hermits beat. St. Augustine overcame Bishop Eustace, Paul VI and Camden Catholic. Those three teams all play in Olympic Conference National Division, which was billed this season as South Jersey's best division.
