120119_spt_cedarcreek

On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game.

Taylor Manning remembers feeling heartbroken after the Cedar Creek High School football team suffered a one-point loss to Camden on Sept. 14.

Manning lined up for the game-tying extra-point attempt with three seconds left in regulation, but the snap was botched. The Pirates watched as the Panthers celebrated on their home field.

On Nov. 30, it was Manning’s and his teammates’ turn to celebrate on their own turf.

Manning nailed a 26-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half to propel second-seeded Cedar Creek to a 31-23 victory over No. 4 Camden to capture the Central Jersey Group II title.

Malachi Melton scored on an 81-yard run for cedar Creek, while quarterback Louie Barrios also ran for two scores.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments