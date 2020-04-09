Mainland vs Absegami Baseball Playoffs

Mainland's Chase Petty in action during playoff game against Absegami. May 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

8. Mainland Regional baseball: With junior pitcher Chase Petty on the mound, the Mustangs, who finished 17-6 last season, are capable of beating any team in the state.

