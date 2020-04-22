Pleasantville 4x400

Pleasantville's 4x400 relay team consisting of Quentin Bundy, left, Gabriel Moronta, Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones finished sixth in the Championship of America race at the 2019 Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia.

9. The 2019 Pleasantville and the 2003 Vineland 4x400 relay teams: Both these teams qualified for the Championship of America. The Pleasantville foursome of Quentin Bundy, Gabriel Moronta, Jalen Freeman and Sahmir Jones finished sixth in 3:23.33. The Vineland foursome of Shannon Sherrer, Schafer Sherrer, Dale Coleman and Marcus Lee finished sixth in 3:19.10.

The Vineland 4x400 relay team of, from left, Schafer Sherrer, Marcus Lee, Shannon Sherrer and Dale Coleman was national titles in the 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
