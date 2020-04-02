Buena Baseball

Denny Brady,pitcher for Buena Regional High School wins the state title over Bernards at Toms River East High School, Saturday June 7 2014. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

9. Denny Brady: The Buena Regional confirmed his reputation as a big-game pitcher by getting the win as the Chiefs beat Bernards 4-1 to win the 2014 state Group II title. Brady threw a complete game, striking out 11 and also hitting an RBI double.





