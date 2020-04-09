052419_spt_vinelandbaseball 4

EHT's Mikal Goods pitches against Vineland during Thursday's game on May 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

9. Egg Harbor Township baseball: The Eagles finished 13-12 last season and return junior pitcher Mikal Goods.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments