Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial

Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial in the first half of CJ Group 4 title football game at Hammonton High School Friday Nov 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Hammonton High School's football team ended its decade-long championship drought Nov. 22.

The top-seeded Blue Devils (10-2) won their first sectional title since 2009, earning the Central Jersey Group IV crown with a 28-12 victory over second-seeded Jackson Memorial (8-3) before a roaring crowd.

Hammonton endured three straight losing seasons before this year's special run. Junior running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 105 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to their ninth straight win. Senior Ryan Barts threw two TD passes.

