St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace baseball

St. Augustine Prep’s Jack Billings, right, is congratulated by Cole Vanderslice after hitting a solo homer in the first inning Sunday in a victory over Bishop Eustace in the semifinals of the Diamond Classic in West Deptford. Billings came in to pitch in the sixth and notched the save.

9. Jack Billings: The St. Augustine Prep senior hit home runs in three straight at-bats in the 2018 Classic. He homered in his final two at-bats in a 16-6 win over Seneca and then homered in his first at-bat in a 3-1 semifinal win over Bishop Eustace.

