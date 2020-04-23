Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.
The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.
“I won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I never liked it.”
Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Football
New trial sought in Saints star’s death over split verdict: The man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has asked for a new trial because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that split verdicts are unconstitutional in state criminal cases.
Appeal attorney Eric Santana filed a request Wednesday asking for a new trial for Cardell Hayes based on the 6-3 decision handed down Monday, news outlets reported.
Jurors split 10-2 when they found Hayes guilty in 2017 of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in a shooting that also injured Smith’s wife, Raquel Smith, after a traffic accident a year earlier. Smith was on the Saints team that lifted the city’s spirits after Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005 and won the 2010 Super Bowl.
Hayes, a former semi-pro lineman who owned a tow-truck company, said he shot in self-defense, after Smith shot at him. A state appeals court rejected that argument.
Bills pick up 5th-year option on CB White: The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team has not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported the move.
By exercising their option, the Bills retained White’s rights through the 2021 season, during which his salary will bump up to about $10 million, based on an average of the top 32 salaries at his position.
Panthers to move practice HQ to S.C.: A county in South Carolina approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site.
The York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during a virtual meeting Monday, news outlets reported. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters. The Panthers will continue to play games in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Soccer
UEFA postpones Women’s Euros to 2022, avoids Olympic clash: The Women’s European Championship in 2021 was postponed by one year on Thursday, moving out of a direct clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
UEFA’s executive committee agreed that the 16-nation tournament in England will now be played from July 6-31 in 2022.
Dier charged by English FA for confronting fan after game: Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier was charged with misconduct by England’s Football Association on Thursday for climbing into the stands after a match to confront a fan who apparently had a disagreement with Dier’s brother.
The FA says Dier’s actions were “improper and/or threatening.” He has until May 8 to respond.
Dier had to be held back after vaulting advertising hoardings and clambering over several rows of seats to confront the spectator after Tottenham lost to Norwich in a penalty shootout in the FA Cup on March 4.
