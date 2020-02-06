Strong northwest winds and the naturally lower low tides with Monday's full moon will put a blowout tide in the realm of possibility.
Tide gauges in Cape May, Ocean City and Atlantic City are forecasted to be closed to the -2 foot low water mark.
