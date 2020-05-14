"I miss seeing a bustling Pacific Avenue filled with visitors on a Friday night. I miss spending my Sundays nervously pacing back and forth down the sidelines during my son’s soccer games. Most of all, I miss the monthly dinners I’ve had with my best friends. We hadn’t missed a monthly dinner for 10 straight years, until this shutdown!" said Brendan Jerome, Galloway Township

