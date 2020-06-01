A protest Sunday in Atlantic City over the killing of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis started off peacefully with close to 300 participants. But by late afternoon and early evening, the peace gave way to the looting of stores, confrontations with police and crowds of people roaming the resort's streets, particularly in The Walk commercial shopping district.
AtlantiCare received its second batch of face shields Thursday from a local manufacturing company that switched gears to produce personal protective equipment for frontline workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Mahogany Company, a family-owned manufacturer in Mays Landing, distributed 2,000 face shields to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after the vice president of sales reached out to an AtlantiCare nurse.
Hurricane season is here! The season runs June 1-Nov. 30, and there are four changes this year in the process scientists use to make their forecasts. The biggest change is aimed at improving storm surge forecasts.
The show must go on, right? Well, in the Egg Harbor Township school district. it has in a virtual sort of way. Faculty members have found a way to let their students express their artistic and musical talents even though the pandemic ruined their more traditional performance plans.
Next stop, Michigan State. St. Augustine Prep senior football player Bryce Eimer has changed his mind about his college choice. The long-snapper is headed to East Lansing, Michigan, to play for the Spartans.
