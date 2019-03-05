Former Stockton student sues university, RA for sexual assault, negligence
This is the ninth lawsuit filed against Stockton University since July alleging sexual assault by a student and negligence by the college in its response. Since then, only one person has been criminally charged.
What's next for B.L. England plant site? First, a cleanup. "We've been doing remediation through some nationally recognized remediation firms over the past 12 years," the owner of Rockland Capital's R.C. Cape May Holdings said.
Atlantic City firefighter union sues the state. International Association of Fire Fighters Local 198 filed the complaint Monday alleging the city and the state governing offices have failed to "act in good faith" regarding promotions and raises.
Mainland Regional High School's girls basketball team is one win away from its first-ever state title after defeating Westampton Tech on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Wildwood Catholic's boys team lost its bid for a South Jersey Non-Public B title against Ranney.
Reinventing AC. Atlantic City High School's Teen Center provides counseling while fighting mental illness stigma. Watch here and join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com.
What's in a name? Atlantic City's new Arena Football League team will reveal the team's official name Thursday. Sports writer David Weinberg will be at the news conference at 7 p.m. Follow @PressACWeinberg on Twitter for live updates.