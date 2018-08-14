ATLANTIC CITY — Just about 8 a.m. a few days a week, Margate resident Rob Haber hops on his black bicycle and heads to the Boardwalk, riding from Ventnor to Atlantic City.
His orange Gatorade bottle secure on his bike, Haber, 71, is one of the steady stream of riders getting their morning exercise on the Boardwalk, whizzing past the casinos, pedestrians and joggers. It’s a more peaceful setting than Haber is used to, having lived for decades in Manhattan.
“I’ve done a lot of biking in my time,” Haber said. “It’s peaceful. You can see the ocean. It’s pretty safe.”
And the sights along a daily Boardwalk bike ride are growing: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino opened in June, and about 2 miles south, the Atlantic City Gateway Project is slated to open in the fall.
In May, a reconstructed stretch of the Boardwalk opened beyond the towering Ocean Resort, welcoming more foot and bike traffic to the Inlet section.
There’s no clear count of how many people ride the century-old wooden way each day, but riding hours were extended in 2016 to allow bicyclists to stay on the Boardwalk until noon.
For B & K Bike Rental Inc., with locations near Tropicana Atlantic City and Resorts Casino Hotel, business has picked up lately.
Manager Bob Filoon said the bikes are back — it’s not more or less traffic than it was several years ago, but some rentals dropped when casinos closed and were under renovation.
“We haven’t seen any major changes,” Filoon said. “At Resorts, we’re a little busier there, and that’s because of the Hard Rock opening and Ocean Resort.”
“We’re just about back to where we were before,” he said.
Atlantic City police Capt. Rudy Lushina, who commands the department’s Tourism District Unit, said there are few issues with biking on the Boardwalk, but there is an ordinance in place that enforces the hours and speed.
If a bicyclist is on the Boardwalk when they’re not supposed to be, they’re often given a warning, he said. There are some citations issued for riding outside of the permitted hours.
Lushina said there’s been a clear increase in people visiting the Boardwalk, specifically in front of Ocean Resort and Hard Rock, and officers don’t want pedestrians to be hit.
“You can’t be weaving in and out of people. That could be dangerous,” Lushina said.
And some people don’t know what the hours are, he said. But he’s working with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to post signs clearly stating Boardwalk riding hours, and a sign that signals to riders to “stop” in the designated areas when the hours are restricted.
“There’s so many people that you can’t ride during certain times of the day,” he said. “It just gets so packed.”
Erkah Dalipovski, 64, who lives in Atlantic City, said on a break during his morning ride that he’s noticed more people in the city near the new casinos.
“I think Atlantic City is coming back,” he said. “With the casinos opening, major traffic moves that way.”