Atlantic City has no plans to close beaches or Boardwalk amid COVID-19 concerns: “There’s no way in hell you can shut (down) that Boardwalk,” Council President George Tibbitt said Wednesday morning. “People have to have some type of relief, and that Boardwalk and beach are the best (ways) to stay by themselves, or jog, walk or ride a bike."
South Jersey police enforce governor's stay-at-home mandate: The penalty for those who disregard Gov. Phil Murphy's order is a disorderly persons charge, which carries up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
Bridgeton resident first area COVID-19 death: The patient was hospitalized outside Cumberland County and was tested but died before the results were received, county Health Officer Megan Sheppard said.
Margate Fire Department sees third woman join force: The two women firefighters in Margate before Natalie Carlucci, Debbie Boyle and Danyl Loyle, have taken the 26-year-old city resident under their wings, she said. But so have the men.
Greatest High School Teams Since 2000: Voting for the opening round of the tournament has begun. Submit your votes to determine the greatest South Jersey high school team, across all sports, of the past 20 years.
