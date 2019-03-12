Moving ahead with Venice Park bridge replacement
Atlantic City officials are planning to get construction rolling soon on two deteriorating bridges in the Venice Park neighborhood. The state Department of Transportation provided a portion of funding to replace the aging structures more than a year ago.
Casino gaming revenue was up for the ninth consecutive month in February, according to state gaming regulators. Total gaming revenue for the month was $232.3 million, an increase of 21 percent compared to February 2018.
Eight Pleasantville High School students say they haven't received the stipend they were promised as compensation from their district for participating in a summer education program at Rowan University. They were supposed to receive $200 each for the participating in the Rowan Urban Teachers Academy.
Reinventing AC: 'Mighty' MaKenna Spruill weighed 13 ounces when she was born at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus one year ago. Watch the AtlantiCare staff celebrate MaKenna's first birthday and read about how Atlantic City is working to reduce infant and maternal mortality. Join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com.
Mainland Regional High School's girls basketball team's stellar season came to an end Tuesday night as the Mustangs lost to Manchester in the Tournament of Champions. Check out photos here.