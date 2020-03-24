A two-month shutdown of the state's casino industry will lead to $1.1 billion in lost economic activity, according to a report from the American Gaming Association. Last Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of Atlantic City's nine casinos, as New Jersey continues to grapple with how best to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.
All charities suffer from social distancing, business closings and curfews that have been enacted to control the spread of the new coronavirus. But, South Jersey nonprofits that deal with people who are already vulnerable are having a particularly challenging time as the money they expected to have in hand decreases from canceled or postponed spring fundraisers.
Isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges to substance abuse recovery. For people in substance abuse recovery, there are options for those who can't find a physical meeting involving the telephone and other technologies to keep in touch. There are also internet-based meetings, which can be found at intherooms.com
South Jersey high school spring sports athletes are finding ways to stay connected and make something fun and positive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association recently postponed the spring season after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools closed for the forseeable future due to the pandemic.
This year's Cape-Atlantic League all-stars have been named. The first-team, all-stars include: wrestler Nick Sannino of Ocean City; boys basketball player Jacob Hopping of Wildwood Catholic; and girls basketball player Marianna Papazoglou of Wildwood Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.