Atlantic City wants court to force demolition of Trump Plaza: The requested action by the city comes days after code enforcement and construction officials performed an emergency inspection of the building due, in part, to a video posted to social media Saturday that showed large pieces of debris falling off the facade onto the sidewalk below.
Atlantic City casino revenue up 18% for best February since 2011: February is the 21st consecutive reporting period of monthly gaming revenue increases for Atlantic City casinos, dating to June 2018 when Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort reopened shuttered Boardwalk properties.
COVID-19 concerns force the cancellation of Atlantic City and North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parades: Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be canceled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
Local schools preparing for possible closings due to COVID-19: Although there have been no confirmed cases in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties, Atlantic City Superintendent Barry Caldwell said they are preparing for the worst-case scenario, monitoring updates from the county and state health and education officials.
As the sports world halted, Ocean City girls basketball moved on: When the Ocean City-Westampton Tech state semifinal game tipped off, there were 70 people in the stands, including players and coaches. At no point during the game were there more than 100 people in the gym.
