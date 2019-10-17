Atlantic City Council (copy)

Atlantic City Council will consider three names to serve as mayor during a special meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

Atlantic City Council unanimously nominates Aaron "Sporty" Randolph for council president: With Marty Small sworn in as acting mayor, the city council reorganized during Wednesday evening's meeting.

Pleasantville school board discusses attorney contract: Following a closed session discussion that the school business administrator said was improper, school board members voted to postpone a resolution to approve the board attorney’s new contract Tuesday.

Monarch Monitoring Project 2019

"If they're out, we're out tagging," said Victoria Cope, a temporary field researcher for the New Jersey Audubon and Cape May Bird Observatory's Monarch Monitoring Project. The project has the naturalists netting, tagging and recording information for a migration census. (Oct. 11, 2019)

Young researchers help with monarch migration, before taking their own course: The annual monarch migration brings not only butterflies to Cape May Point but environmentalists helping with the Monarch Monitoring Project.

Stockton panel tackles sexual, domestic violence in wake of lawsuits against university: During a time when Stockton University is engaged in pending litigation and student complaints about transparency, public safety officials tackled issues of campus sexual and domestic violence Wednesday.

Holy Spirit grad Joe Callahan drafted by XFL: The 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate is going to be playing in the revamped XFL after getting drafted by the Seattle Dragons.

QB Joe Callahan - Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Joe Callahan made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in a 29-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2011 Holy Spirit grad from Absecon, in his fourth season with his sixth team, completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards. Callahan previously was a member with Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

