Atlantic City Council unanimously nominates Aaron "Sporty" Randolph for council president: With Marty Small sworn in as acting mayor, the city council reorganized during Wednesday evening's meeting.
Pleasantville school board discusses attorney contract: Following a closed session discussion that the school business administrator said was improper, school board members voted to postpone a resolution to approve the board attorney’s new contract Tuesday.
Young researchers help with monarch migration, before taking their own course: The annual monarch migration brings not only butterflies to Cape May Point but environmentalists helping with the Monarch Monitoring Project.
Stockton panel tackles sexual, domestic violence in wake of lawsuits against university: During a time when Stockton University is engaged in pending litigation and student complaints about transparency, public safety officials tackled issues of campus sexual and domestic violence Wednesday.
Holy Spirit grad Joe Callahan drafted by XFL: The 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate is going to be playing in the revamped XFL after getting drafted by the Seattle Dragons.
