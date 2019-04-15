Lt. Gov. Oliver and the A.C. Executive Council set "measurable and quantifiable" goals for the city
Six months after its formation, the Atlantic City Executive Council has created an implementation plan outlining agencies' responsibilities for city improvements and deadlines, which will seek approval from the Governor's Office.
CRDA to fund Holocaust memorial on the Boardwalk A nonprofit's quest to build a Holocaust memorial was approved during Tuesday's board meeting, along with final plans of AtlantiCare HealthPark Project and renovations to a historic building on Indiana Avenue.
Communities along White Horse Pike push for new development Various projects — from convenience stores to 65 and older housing development — have spring up along the highway, with the hope of lowering taxes.
#BillboardDad gets 250K birthday wishes from around the world After a month of having his face and cellphone number sky high on a billboard heading into Atlantic City, Linwood's Chris Ferry is thankful for the outpouring of positivity.