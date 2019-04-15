Lt. Gov. Oliver and the A.C. Executive Council set "measurable and quantifiable" goals for the city

Atlantic City Executive Council

Jim Johnson, left, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy on the Atlantic City transition, sits next to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office Executive Director Mike Epps and City Council President Marty Small Sr. during a meeting of the Atlantic City Executive Council at Stockton University's city campus Tuesday.

Six months after its formation, the Atlantic City Executive Council has created an implementation plan outlining agencies' responsibilities for city improvements and deadlines, which will seek approval from the Governor's Office.

