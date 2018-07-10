Known for featuring some of the best high school basketball players in the country, Hoop Group’s A.C. Jam fest is a basketball tournament that features a carnival-like atmosphere where players of multiple age groups all converge to compete. College coaches from some of the biggest and most prestigious schools will be on hand to recruit players. More than 18 basketball courts will be active under one roof at Atlantic City’s Convention Center when this event comes to town Friday through Sunday, July 13-15. The Atlantic City Convention Center is located at 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City. Go to HoopGroup.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin