Runners begin the 60th annual Atlantic City Marathon and half-marathon Sunday at Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk. The marathon took runners through Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. Bereket Alem Kidanu, an Ethiopian living in New York City, won the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 27 minutes, 23 seconds, more than two minutes ahead of the second-place runner. The women’s winner was Karen Lockyer, of Austin, Texas, who completed the race in 2:55:28. Both were first-time winners in the event. See more coverage of the race in Sports.
