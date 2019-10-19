102218_nws_marathon 2

Runners begin the 60th annual Atlantic City Marathon and half-marathon Sunday at Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk. The marathon took runners through Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. Bereket Alem Kidanu, an Ethiopian living in New York City, won the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 27 minutes, 23 seconds, more than two minutes ahead of the second-place runner. The women’s winner was Karen Lockyer, of Austin, Texas, who completed the race in 2:55:28. Both were first-time winners in the event. See more coverage of the race in Sports.

Atlantic City Marathon continues growth under JCC: Thousands of runners from across the world will be in the city this weekend to participate in the annual Atlantic City Marathon. "We currently have 2,800 runners. We anticipate reaching 3,000," race director Genia Bittner said.

Mail-in ballot glitches hits Atlantic County: A “perfect storm” of complications will cost the county time and money, Board of Elections Chairwoman Evelynn Caterson said.

Suspended Atlantic City police officer charged with assault: Sterling Wheaten allegedly headbutted and choked a woman last month.

St. Augustine, Mainland and St. Joe pick up big wins: Get your Friday night football roundup here.

