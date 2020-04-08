Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed an executive order Monday prohibiting the operation of short-term rental lodgings throughout the resort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order March 21 that gave municipalities the authority to restrict online marketplace rentals and access to parks to reduce the influx of visitors.
The Atlantic City Democratic Committee selected its preferred candidates for mayor and council during a teleconference Monday night, an unorthodox action necessitated by social-distancing measures. The city Democratic Committee voted 20-3 in favor of endorsing Pamela Thomas-Fields over incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. in the upcoming primary election.
The Atlantic City Day Nursery has been a staple in the resort for 114 years, but supporters are worried COVID-19 might have devastating financial effects. The facility closed March 16 due to social-distancing guidelines intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The nursery can no longer collect tuition and had to cancel its most lucrative fundraiser, its spring Fashion Show.
A group of Egg Harbor Township fifth-graders won a $25,000 technology makeover for their school by using their imaginations. The six students from Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School were recently selected as the grand prize winners of the Lenovo Future Academy Traveling Storybook contest that asked students across the nation to answer in 1,000 words or less the question: "What will school look like in the future?"
Destin Lasco's quest to make the U.S. Olympic men's swimming team has been postponed a year. Lasco, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Mainland Regional High School senior and Linwood native, dominated New Jersey scholastic swimming his first three years but didn't swim for the Mustangs this winter to prepare for the Olympic Trials.
