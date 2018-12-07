9 A.C. police officers suing over unpaid sick time
Plaintiffs include former Officer Josh Vadell, who was shot in the head while on duty in 2016. The plaintiffs claim changes to the city's sick leave payouts were capped during the state takeover but were not collectively bargained.
Who are this year's Field Hockey All-Stars? The Press of Atlantic City has selected its top field hockey players for the fall 2018 season. See the full list here.
O.A.R. make the rock star life look easy. The jam-band composed of high school buddies has been together for nearly two decades and will play at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City this Saturday.
The Phillies need Bryce Harper, according to Press Sports columnist Michael McGarry. Check out his take on what the Phillies should do and who they should be looking at during offseason negotiations.
South Jersey residents remember Pearl Harbor bombing. "I went out to get the paper, and when I came back in the house with the paper, my grandmother said, 'Pearl Harbor was just bombed,'" said Cape May Court House resident John Sherman.