Tennessee Avenue makeover
Atlantic City officials are awaiting approval for a $1 million municipal aid grant that would be used to fund a portion of the Tennessee Avenue streetscape project, which seeks to improve the evolving business district in the area. Plans include repaving of the road, decorative lights, bike racks and more. Reach here to see what city officials are planning for the area.
The Eagles face off with the Redskins tonight at The Linc, and The Press' Dave Weinberg gives his predictions on how it all might go down. Best case scenario? The Eagles win to pull into a first-place tie in the division with Dallas and the Redskins with four regular-season games remaining. Worst case? Their playoff chances take a big hit with a loss.
New Jersey legislators do not want you contributing to the international shark fin trade. A bill that would ban the sale of shark fins in New Jersey is making its way through the legislature. Shark finning is a practice in which fishermen pull sharks out of the water, slice their fins off to use for shark-fin soup, and discard them back into the sea alive but unable to swim. The practice has led to a decline in the shark population over the past several decades. Read more here.
An Egg Harbor Township doctor is petitioning the state for his license back after being cleared of charges for criminal sexual contact, bribery and other related charges. The neurologist was arrested in 2014 for allegedly touching patients inappropriately during exams and was later accused of being involved in a kickback scheme, but all charges were dismissed.
An increase in main-in ballots received during this year's election led to some long-awaited results, and some say there needs to be more oversight of that type of voting. Voting by mail has become easier, and some local candidates say that has also made the voting method more vulnerable to tampering. How can election officials avoid both the reality of voter fraud and the perception of it, which undercuts faith in the electoral process, while allowing people access to the convenient form of voting? Read about it here.