'Prepare to go to war,' Atlantic City mayor says to change of government effort: Last week, a political action committee called Atlantic City Residents for Good Government submitted a formal petition with 3,033 signatures to the city clerk in support of changing the government from its current mayor-council format to a council-manager format.
Hundreds turn out to bid at Atlantic City foreclosure auction: The auction, hosted by Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. of Hunterdon County, featured about 195 properties, including commercial lots, town homes, duplex and single-family lots, buildings and homes.
CRDA, LiveNation agree to $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts: “These concerts really provide much-needed income for a lot of people that live in Atlantic City and Atlantic County,” said Joe LaSala, president of the Atlantic City Stagehands.
Protesters amass outside Van Drew's office on eve of impeachment vote: Van Drew has not officially announced he is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican, but five key staff members in his Washington, D.C., office released a letter this weekend saying they had resigned because Van Drew was changing parties.
Pinelands' Emma Capriglione is The Press Volleyball Player of the Year: The 18-year-old credits much of her development to members of last year's senior class, including Kayla Thornton, Jaycee DeMaria, Tiffany Papa and Cierra Seals.
