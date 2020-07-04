Atlantic City protest organizer says event is about equal opportunity: Organizer Steve Young said he wants a better school curriculum that teaches in-depth African-American history, better-paying jobs for Black people, protection against police brutality and a pediatric and maternity ward in the city.
Holiday weekend kicks off as Atlantic City bustles with formerly pent-up visitors: Boardwalk crowds had been scarce in the spring and early part of the summer because of the pandemic. But the state permitted casinos and amusement parks to reopen Thursday, and the area has begun to come back to life.
Fourth of July will still have a few lights in the sky as some towns proceed with fireworks plans: Though most towns in the state have canceled Fourth of July festivities, Hammonton, Millville and Vineland are proceeding with scheduled fireworks displays.
Social distancing ambassadors reinforce COVID-19 safety in Cape: Since May 15, the ambassadors, including 25 from the county's Medical Reserve Corps, have roamed the county's boardwalks and beaches, as well as the zoo, handing out their materials and gently reminding people to maintain safety protocols.
Bryce Harper says Phillies ready to compete as safely as possible: Ahead of the 60-game season expected to start July 23 or 24, the Phillies officially began their summer camp with workouts at Citizens Bank Park and at Ashburn Field in FDR Park on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.