Man found shot to death in A.C.

Atlantic City's first reported gun-violence death of 2019 occurred Tuesday when a man was found shot to death in his car about 6:30 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The body of a Little Egg Harbor Township man was found Monday in the Ohio River in Pennsylvania. Authorities identified him as Drew Camoosa, 48.

Participants took part in the 28th Polar Plunge in front of Resorts Casino and Hotel, in Atlantic City for 2019. Atlantic City NJ. January 1, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

South Jersey had a lot of fun Tuesday at polar plunges in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Margate and Ocean City. See what participants had to say here.

Say hello to the first babies of 2019. AtlantiCare, Shore and Inspira share news of the region's newest bundles of joy.

Hope you like rain, because we're likely to get more of it Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Alexa Trischler has your forecast here.

Fight Night between Eleider Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Saturday night in Atlantic City. Aug. 4, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

From boxing to MMA, 2018 was a great year for fights in Atlantic City. Sports columnist David Weinberg shares his superlatives here.

