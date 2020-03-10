One of the absolute best events all year in Atlantic City is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Now in its 35th year, this overwhelmingly green event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and will feature floats, bagpipes, drums and good times all rolling down the Boardwalk beside the backdrop of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. The parade features over 40 local businesses and organizations and the event raises money for scholarships that are given to area students. This year’s Grand Marshals are Patricia “Patty” Ferry, a lifelong Atlantic County resident and Timothy Friel, a retired Atlantic City police officer. The parade route begins at Rhode Island Avenue and heads south down the boards. Vehicles and floats will exit at Arkansas Avenue while walking participants will continue on to Morris Avenue. The event is a party for sure, but it’s a family friendly one, and is not to be missed.
So what should parade goers plan for?
“Like always, I’m going to try not to freeze to death,” says Rich Holm of Smithville with a laugh. While snowstorms and cold winds may have been a major concern in past years when Mother Nature was pounding us with frigid temps, the forecast for this Saturday’s parade looks downright pleasant.
In fact, even Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci isn’t worried.
“After rain and wind Friday, the luck of the Irish will be with us on the Atlantic City Boardwalk,” Martucci promises. Expect a dry day with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures when the sun comes up, for the early party goers, will be around 40. By noon, we’ll rise to around 50 and stay there for the afternoon. Expect a bit of a breeze, but it won’t be enough blow your kilts!”
What to do before
The parade starts in the early afternoon, but of course that doesn’t mean you can’t get prepped early. “We head to the parade every year, but we always make a tradition of starting the day with a classic Irish breakfast for the whole family,” says Holm. “My daughter Erin handles the cooking, and the meal really gets us in the spirit for the day. We’ll have bangers, rashers and usually some eggs and grilled tomato. Then everyone throws on their favorite Irish-themed outfit and we all head over to the Boardwalk for the parade. There should be at least 10 of us going this year.”
If you are not one to bother with a lavish breakfast at home, other options are available. In Galloway, McGettigan’s 19th Hole will offer a kegs and eggs free breakfast buffet starting at 8 a.m. The Orange Loop fave Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will also have kegs and eggs beginning at 10 a.m. and will feature food and drink specials as well. Just around the block, their Orange Loop neighbor Bourre will offer parade day pre game specials including an Irish egg roll with cabbage and corned beef or an Irish breakfast buffet for $10 per person. Drink specials include $8 Car Bombs, $6 Jameson shots, $5 Guinness and $2 Miller Lite. Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort, will also host an official parade pre-party that will feature beers and specialty breakfast sandwiches. Drafts of Bud Light and Miller Lite can be had for $3 along with Bloody Mary specials, corn hole, pool and foosball. A long drive contest will add to the early morning fun, as will commemorative T-shirts that will be available for purchase. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 on the day of the event and come with access to food and two beers. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Those looking for an authentic Irish atmosphere can head to Tropicana Atlantic City where they will have a pre-parade breakfast at RiRa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (live music from Forty Shades of Green will begin later in the day at 3 p.m.)
What to do after
The after-parties are half of the fun of St. Paddy’s Day in Atlantic City. Here are a few to check out.
Ducktown Tavern: “We’re throwing the biggest after-party on the island,” says John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern. Exadaktilos — who goes by the much-easier-to-pronounce nickname of “Johnny X” — isn’t kidding either. A member of the Parade Committee, Mr. X will have his hands full all day on Saturday, participating in all aspects of the day, from rolling down the Boardwalk to managing the massive event at his bar afterward. Ducktown Tavern’s party will be both an indoor and outdoor affair featuring music from DJ Hooks and DJ Just Nyce.
But if all of the craziness isn’t your style (and you are over 45), you will have your own VIP option. “We are offering a 45-and-older VIP section for anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the mayhem. We call it The Silver Fox Club, and it’s been a huge hit,” Exadaktilos says. Ducktown Tavern is located at 2400 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to DucktownTavern.com.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall: With a pre-party, a float in the parade featuring Glenn Roberts singing country and Irish ditties and a post-party back at the bar, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is going to be hopping all day Saturday. The post-party will include $6 20-ounce pints of Guinness, $7 Jameson and Tullemore Dew shots, $5 pints of Miller Lite and house-made Irish cream shots $10 Irish Car bombs and more. And from 4-7 p.m., a Guinness representative will be on hand to take pictures and transfer them to the foam in your beer. Yes, really. The night wraps up with live music from Quasimodo’s Bride beginning at 8 p.m. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com for more info.
Bourre: The after-party at Bourre kicks off at 4 p.m. and will feature free live music as well as drink specials, including $8 Car Bombs, $6 Jameson shots, $5 Guinness and $2 Miller Lites. Bourre is located at 201 S New York Ave. For more info, go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Bally’s Wild Wild West: Bally’s will host an after-party of epic proportions and length on Saturday. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. and running all the way until Sunday morning, Bally’s Mountain Bar and Boardwalk Saloon will be hopping with live music and drink specials all day. There is no cover charge, but guests must be 21 or over to enter. Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more info, go to Caesars.com/ballys-ac.
The Irish Pub: If you are looking for some festive music, the Irish Pub will host the Avalon String Band before, during and after the parade. As always the Irish beers and whiskeys will be flowing all day and night at this 24-hour venue.
And for those who simply can’t make it to the parade or to St Paddy’s Day itself, fear not, as The Irish Pub has you covered. Their annual post-Paddy’s Day event known as “Bag Day” will once again run this year on Wednesday, March 18. This one-of-a-kind celebration will feature folks wearing elaborately decorated bags over their head and partying as hard (or harder) than everybody else did for St. Paddy’s Day. Bag Day is an exclusive event that only takes place at The Irish Pub and has for more than 30 years. The holiday was originally created so that the men and women who were stuck working at the bars and casinos on St. Patrick’s Day could have a day of their own to enjoy. The story goes that a customer entered the bar the day after St. Patrick’s Day, looking to create her own version of the party that had ended the day before. She threw a bag over her head and declared it to be “Bag Day.” The tradition has remained — and grown drastically — ever since. The day begins early, generally around 7 a.m. with things winding down by dinner time, when most attendees are half “in the bag” themselves. The Irish Pub is located at 164 St. James Place in Atlantic City. Go to TheIrishPub.com for more info.
