"People don't know what they have here" 

Jean Griffin, 81, of Atlantic City, who is one of the senior ladies, who takes this weekly improvisational class that is taught by Madelaine Welch Tuesday June 2, 2019.

Seniors take advantage of all resort offers. Jean Griffin, 81, returned to Atlantic City for retirement and, like many others her age, is exploring creative and educational outlets the city.  

Atlantic City sportsbooks catch Women's World Cup fever Patriotism was at a fever pitch for the U.S. Women's National Team World Cup final at the resort's sportsbooks on Sunday.

Philly-famous DJ Jerry Blavat creates generations of 'Memories' down the shore As a part of our The Season series, The Press spoke to 'The Geator with the Heater' who has run his Memories in Margate nightclub for 47 years. “Once you go and dance and have fun — you make the memories," said Blavat.

Tornado touches down in South Jersey The weak tornado pulled back portions of roofing material and also tore two air conditioning units from a building, when it touched down near Mount Laurel Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the full South Jersey forecast from Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Jaworski: Blackjacks will be back next season The Blackjacks are expected to play at least three total seasons at Boardwalk Hall, thanks in part to a three-year agreement with the CRDA. Check out a gallery from Saturday's game

Blackjacks Soul Football

Blackjacks Lamark Brown (11) leaps over defenders for a touch down. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press