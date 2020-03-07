Atlantic City 'synonymous' with state wrestling tournament: About 32,000 people will pass through the turnstiles at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Thursday through Saturday for the tournament that's been held there since 1992.
Progressives push back against 'county line' tradition: The more progressive arm of the Democratic Party, unhappy with party leaders deciding which candidates get the party line on ballots, is pushing to eliminate the tradition.
Atlantic City renters want 'humane' living conditions, turn to officials for help: From the Boardwalk to the Westside, Atlantic City renters say they are being subjected to inhumane living conditions and targeted for retribution when they seek help.
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient: New Jersey is up to four patients being treated for the novel coronavirus, including one in South Jersey, state officials said Friday.
Kylee Watson gets 2,000th point in Mainland playoff win over Absegami: On Friday afternoon, Watson scored her 2,000th career point while leading the top-seeded Mustangs to a 41-12 victory over fourth-seeded Absegami in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.
