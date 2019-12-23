Two top executives associated with Atlantic City casinos offered blunt, and rather bleak, assessments of the seaside resort.
Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, told a trade magazine that he was "disappointed" in Atlantic City after the company spent more than $500 million to revamp the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort and reopen the shuttered Boardwalk property as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2018.
Allen, who cut his teeth in the industry working in Atlantic City during its heyday, added that he still saw many of the same problems today that were prevalent decades ago. Despite "promises" from state and local leaders that things would change, Allen said the city is in "worse shape today than it was two years ago," when Hard Rock was starting its Boardwalk project.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City owner Tilman Fertitta, whose property had the second-largest decline in revenue from slot and table games in 2019 due, in part, to the addition of Hard Rock and Ocean Casino Resort in mid-2018, said there were too many gambling parlors for all to be successful.
"It’s not a nine-casino market, and I don’t understand why nobody realizes that," the billionaire hospitality mogul said in September. Fetitta said the market was repeating the same mistake it did several years ago before outside competition and a national recession contributed to the closure of five casinos in two years.
"It’s a seven-casino market, and when it was seven casinos, everybody was putting money back into the properties," he said. "Now, they won’t."
