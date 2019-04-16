If eating fish every Friday for the past month has got you craving some red meat, A.C. Weekly is here to save the day. How? Burger Bash, that’s how. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City 20 of the top burger spots in South Jersey will go grill to grill to decide who makes the best beef on a bun. Guests will be able to sample an unlimited amount of slider-sized burgers from each restaurant and vote for their favorite. There will also be a trio of esteemed judges handing out their awards for the Top 3 burgers. And to make sure the party rocks, there will be live music from LeCompt along with drink specials, T-shirts and more.

Tickets are on sale now at ACWeekly.com/Burgerbash. General admission is $30. VIP is $45 and comes with a free t-shirt and one hour early entry to the event. Grab yours today before they sell out!

Below is the official list of competitors.

Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Essl’s Dugout

The Twenties at Claridge

Blue Water Grille

AC Burger Co.

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Margate Dairy Bar

Topgolf Swing Suite

Villain & Saint

Ruby’s Dinette

Johnny Rockets

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

Tony Beef

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie

Vic & Anthony’s

Chelsea Five Gastropub

Council Oak Fish

Hard Rock Café

Joseph’s at Renault Winery

Bill’s Bar & Burger