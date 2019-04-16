If eating fish every Friday for the past month has got you craving some red meat, A.C. Weekly is here to save the day. How? Burger Bash, that’s how. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City 20 of the top burger spots in South Jersey will go grill to grill to decide who makes the best beef on a bun. Guests will be able to sample an unlimited amount of slider-sized burgers from each restaurant and vote for their favorite. There will also be a trio of esteemed judges handing out their awards for the Top 3 burgers. And to make sure the party rocks, there will be live music from LeCompt along with drink specials, T-shirts and more.
Tickets are on sale now at ACWeekly.com/Burgerbash. General admission is $30. VIP is $45 and comes with a free t-shirt and one hour early entry to the event. Grab yours today before they sell out!
Below is the official list of competitors.
Essl’s Dugout
The Twenties at Claridge
Blue Water Grille
AC Burger Co.
Gordon Ramsay Steak
Margate Dairy Bar
Topgolf Swing Suite
Villain & Saint
Ruby’s Dinette
Johnny Rockets
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
Tony Beef
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie
Vic & Anthony’s
Chelsea Five Gastropub
Council Oak Fish
Hard Rock Café
Joseph’s at Renault Winery
Bill’s Bar & Burger
Tri-State Basset Hound Olympics in Ocean City
Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue hosted their annual Basset Hound Olympics on Friday, April 12, in Ocean City. A barrage of short-legged, long-eared, droop-faced hounds all competed in the games which included sprints, hurdles, high jumps and an obstacle course. The games serves as a warm up event for the Doo Dah parade which takes place Saturday and will feature over 500 hounds waddling their way down the streets of Ocean City.