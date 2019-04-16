If eating fish every Friday for the past month has got you craving some red meat, A.C. Weekly is here to save the day. How? Burger Bash, that’s how. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City 20 of the top burger spots in South Jersey will go grill to grill to decide who makes the best beef on a bun. Guests will be able to sample an unlimited amount of slider-sized burgers from each restaurant and vote for their favorite. There will also be a trio of esteemed judges handing out their awards for the Top 3 burgers. And to make sure the party rocks, there will be live music from LeCompt along with drink specials, T-shirts and more.

Tickets are on sale now at ACWeekly.com/Burgerbash. General admission is $30. VIP is $45 and comes with a free t-shirt and one hour early entry to the event. Grab yours today before they sell out!

Below is the official list of competitors.

Essl’s Dugout

The Twenties at Claridge

Blue Water Grille

AC Burger Co.

Gordon Ramsay Steak

Margate Dairy Bar

Topgolf Swing Suite

Villain & Saint

Ruby’s Dinette

Johnny Rockets

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

Tony Beef

Michael Patrick’s Brasserie

Vic & Anthony’s

Chelsea Five Gastropub

Council Oak Fish

Hard Rock Café

Joseph’s at Renault Winery

Bill’s Bar & Burger

Tri-State Basset Hound Olympics in Ocean City

Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue hosted their annual Basset Hound Olympics on Friday, April 12, in Ocean City. A barrage of short-legged, long-eared, droop-faced hounds all competed in the games which included sprints, hurdles, high jumps and an obstacle course. The games serves as a warm up event for the Doo Dah parade which takes place Saturday and will feature over 500 hounds waddling their way down the streets of Ocean City.

— Ryan Loughlin

