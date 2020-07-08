This is where South Jersey catches a break. It's unlikely there will be coastal flooding, though preparing for minor flood stage is wise between the Friday morning and Saturday morning high tides.
The luck comes from the moon. Between the full and new moons, there are astronomically lower tides, reducing the risk. In Atlantic City, the high tide, without the impacts of weather added to it, is 3.62 feet Friday, nearly 2.5 feet below flood stage.
