Similar conditions to Monday's will be likely in spots Friday, with inches of water on local roadways potentially even stranding cars. In addition, areas of stream and creek flooding will be a concern as well. 

Somers Point Flooding Summer

A vehicle has difficulty navigating a flooded road in Somers Point. Heavy rain brought scattered areas of roadway flooding to the region Monday.

We look at precipitable water (PWAT), to get an idea of maximum rainfall potential. PWATs measure how much water is in a column of air if you were to ring it out and measure it up. To determine maximum rainfall totals, double the PWAT to get top end potential.

PWAT Friday

Precipitable Water (PWATs) values for Friday, 8 a.m. according to the Canadian model. A surge of very tropical air is feeding in around the east side of the system, bringing close to record breaking values. Only storms with tropical characteristics bring PWATs this large. 

PWATs Friday will be between 2 to 2.5 inches, nearly as tropical as you can get, which makes torrential downpours likely. Even if it doesn't rain all day, and it likely won't, some places can see 4 to 5 inches. Most will be lower, but this is why non-coastal flooding will be concerning. 

As with any tropical system, weak tornadoes are a concern, given the spin in the atmosphere. If a tornado forms, it will be relatively short lived. 

