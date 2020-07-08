A high risk of rip currents will be likely Friday, though rip currents were already around Wednesday.

All of the rip current ingredients will be met. These include:

Waves at least 2 feet high; waves will be 5 to 7 feet Friday, wave intervals 8 or more seconds at the buoys and winds perpendicular to the land, which will be met early Friday.

Do not swim on unguarded beaches.

Beach erosion will be possible, but it should be relatively minor.