A high risk of rip currents will be likely Friday, though rip currents were already around Wednesday.
All of the rip current ingredients will be met. These include:
Waves at least 2 feet high; waves will be 5 to 7 feet Friday, wave intervals 8 or more seconds at the buoys and winds perpendicular to the land, which will be met early Friday.
Do not swim on unguarded beaches.
Beach erosion will be possible, but it should be relatively minor.
A heat wave that drives you to the shore, warm water temperature that draws you to the surf …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.