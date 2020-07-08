Power outages and downed trees limbs will be possible, but the threat is no greater than a typical nor'easter.
Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph along the shore Friday, strongest during the afternoon. It will blowing from the east early, turning to the northeast. Top wind gusts will be near 45 mph, with gales offshore.
On the mainland, expect 15-25 mph sustained winds with wind gusts up to 35 mph. The threat for wind damage will be low here.
