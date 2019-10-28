A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean, Burlington, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

While onshore winds will not be severe, only sustained around 10 mph, the easterly winds will be pulled from a long distance, also known as fetch. Furthermore, the recent new moon will keep tides higher than average. 

High tide times will be as follows:

Barnegat Inlet - 9:05 a.m.

Brigantine Inlet - 9:24 a.m. 

Atlantic City: 8:51 a.m.

Pleasantville: 9:51 a.m.

Beesleys Point: 9:46 a.m.

Wildwood: 8:59 a.m.

East Point: 10:44 a.m.

About 35 coastal flood advisories have been issued in 2019 by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly's coverage region, which includes all of South Jersey. 

