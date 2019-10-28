Coastal Flood Advisories
A coastal flood advisory will be in effect for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

While onshore winds will not be severe, only sustained around 10 mph, the easterly winds will be pulled from a long distance, also known as fetch. Furthermore, the recent new moon will keep tides higher than average. 

About 35 coastal flood advisories have been issued in 2019 by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly's coverage region, which includes all of South Jersey. 

South Jersey could not escape a whole day without coastal flooding, though.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Tuesday at 1 a.m. for Ocean and Burlington counties. Flood stage was expected to barely reach minor stage, though, with only very localized impacts. 

