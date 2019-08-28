Coastal Flood Advisory

The advisory covers Atlantic and Cape May counties. 

Monday and Tuesday, and in some places, Sunday, saw coastal flooding from persistent onshore winds. Coastal flooding on Thursday and Friday will be from the "king tide" on the new moon, the highest astronomical tide of the year. 

Up to 1 foot of saltwater inundation will occur on the first block or two of bayside roadways. On the ocean side, water will rush onto the beach, but not spill on to land. No homes or businesses will see water in their dwellings, anywhere. 

That being said, here's what places are expected to have flooding issues, by county. 

