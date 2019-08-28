The advisory covers Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Monday and Tuesday, and in some places, Sunday, saw coastal flooding from persistent onshore winds. Coastal flooding on Thursday and Friday will be from the "king tide" on the new moon, the highest astronomical tide of the year.
Up to 1 foot of saltwater inundation will occur on the first block or two of bayside roadways. On the ocean side, water will rush onto the beach, but not spill on to land. No homes or businesses will see water in their dwellings, anywhere.
That being said, here's what places are expected to have flooding issues, by county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.