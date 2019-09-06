The advisory is in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Up to one foot of salt water will be expected along the bayside areas. The strong northeast winds and incredible amount of water being pushed ashore from Hurricane Dorian contribute to this. High tide will be between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., slightly later on the Delaware Bay and the back bays.
The flooding could be worse. The quarter moon, which we are near, brings naturally lower tides. Marty Pagliughi, Mayor of Avalon, noted that bays drained out well during low tide and that he believes the town will only see minor flood stage.
The Saturday morning high tide will be below flood stage. Saturday afternoon will see minor flood stage, but it will only be spotty and limited to Atlantic and Ocean counties, as Dorian pulls further away.
