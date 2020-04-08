Move your car a block or two if you need to, be prepared for brief road closures and do not drive through the flooded waters. A coastal flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday for all of South Jersey.
The coastal flooding is almost solely based off of Tuesday's supermoon, which is a full moon. Full moons increase high tide heights, due to its gravitational pull with the Earth. Tidal anomalies near a foot above the astronomical, or natural, high tide will be expected.
To help you plan your evening, listed below are a county-by-county resource of what places will flood. Interactive maps allow you to find street level flooding on your block, while lists of likely to flood locations, are listed as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.