A coastal flood warning will be in effect from through 1 a.m. on Saturday, covering the Thursday evening, Friday morning and Friday evening high tide cycles.
A warning means property damage and even risk to your life will be possible.
In moderate flood stage, every shore town sees some kind of flooding. More than just the nuisance, minor flooding, moderate flooding will start to bring water into unraised homes, businesses and structures. Roads become impassable. Even some places on the typically built up ocean side may start to flood as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.