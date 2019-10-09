Coastal Flood Watch

A coastal flood watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening for the counties shaded in light green. A coastal flood means the conditions are ripe for a coastal flood warning to occur, which means impacts to property and life are possible. 

A coastal flood watch will also be in effect for the Thursday evening through Friday evening high tides, three cycles.

A watch means that the ingredients will be ripe for a coastal flood warning, which means property damage and even risk to your life will be possible. 

Here, moderate flood stage will be likely, the first time since Oct. 27 of 2018. In moderate flood stage, every shore town sees some kind of flooding. More than just the nuisance, minor flooding, moderate flooding will start to bring water into unraised homes, businesses and structures. Roads become impassable. Even some places on the typically built up ocean side may start to flood as well.

